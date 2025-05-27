Left Menu

Stephen Hayes Dacus Takes the Helm at 7-Eleven: A New Era for Konbini Leadership

Stephen Hayes Dacus becomes the first foreigner to lead 7-Eleven's operator, Seven & i Holdings Co. The current discussion involves an acquisition proposal by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard. Dacus brings experience from Walmart and Uniqlo to tackle growth challenges amid Japan's aging population and fierce competition among convenience stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:51 IST
Stephen Hayes Dacus Takes the Helm at 7-Eleven: A New Era for Konbini Leadership
  • Country:
  • Japan

Stephen Hayes Dacus has been appointed as the new chief executive of Seven & i Holdings Co, marking a significant shift as he becomes the first foreign national to lead the operator of the renowned Japanese convenience store chain, 7-Eleven. The American, who is of Japanese descent, was approved on Tuesday to spearhead the company's initiatives.

During the recent shareholders' meeting, an acquisition proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard of Canada was not put to vote, although discussions continue, and an internal study is underway. Dacus, formerly with Walmart and Uniqlo, assures stakeholders of further business growth amid a challenging Japanese market marked by an aging demographic and stiff competition among konbini brands.

7-Eleven, a major player in the U.S., offers an extensive range of products in Japan from essentials to hot meals. Stores often collaborate with local authorities during disasters by providing essential services. As Dacus assumes leadership, there remains uncertainty about a potential partnership with Couche-Tard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025