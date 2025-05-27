Stephen Hayes Dacus Takes the Helm at 7-Eleven: A New Era for Konbini Leadership

Stephen Hayes Dacus has been appointed as the new chief executive of Seven & i Holdings Co, marking a significant shift as he becomes the first foreign national to lead the operator of the renowned Japanese convenience store chain, 7-Eleven. The American, who is of Japanese descent, was approved on Tuesday to spearhead the company's initiatives.

During the recent shareholders' meeting, an acquisition proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard of Canada was not put to vote, although discussions continue, and an internal study is underway. Dacus, formerly with Walmart and Uniqlo, assures stakeholders of further business growth amid a challenging Japanese market marked by an aging demographic and stiff competition among konbini brands.

7-Eleven, a major player in the U.S., offers an extensive range of products in Japan from essentials to hot meals. Stores often collaborate with local authorities during disasters by providing essential services. As Dacus assumes leadership, there remains uncertainty about a potential partnership with Couche-Tard.

(With inputs from agencies.)