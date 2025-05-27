Stephen Hayes Dacus Takes the Helm at 7-Eleven: A New Era for Konbini Leadership
Stephen Hayes Dacus becomes the first foreigner to lead 7-Eleven's operator, Seven & i Holdings Co. The current discussion involves an acquisition proposal by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard. Dacus brings experience from Walmart and Uniqlo to tackle growth challenges amid Japan's aging population and fierce competition among convenience stores.
- Country:
- Japan
Stephen Hayes Dacus has been appointed as the new chief executive of Seven & i Holdings Co, marking a significant shift as he becomes the first foreign national to lead the operator of the renowned Japanese convenience store chain, 7-Eleven. The American, who is of Japanese descent, was approved on Tuesday to spearhead the company's initiatives.
During the recent shareholders' meeting, an acquisition proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard of Canada was not put to vote, although discussions continue, and an internal study is underway. Dacus, formerly with Walmart and Uniqlo, assures stakeholders of further business growth amid a challenging Japanese market marked by an aging demographic and stiff competition among konbini brands.
7-Eleven, a major player in the U.S., offers an extensive range of products in Japan from essentials to hot meals. Stores often collaborate with local authorities during disasters by providing essential services. As Dacus assumes leadership, there remains uncertainty about a potential partnership with Couche-Tard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japanese Investors Surge into Global Equities Amid Market Volatility
Corn Diplomacy: Japan Balances Trade with U.S. Auto Tariff Challenges
Yes Bank's Major Stake Sale to Japan's SMBC Sparks Market Gains
Crisis in Global Free Trade: WTO Calls for Japan's Leadership
Cheer Re-Man's: Japan's Businessmen Bringing Joy with Cheerleading