Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff and notable Chicago White Sox and tennis fan, has sparked curiosity about his support for Italian soccer clubs.

Despite rumors of being a Roma supporter, he cast doubt on such claims during a private audience with Italian champion Napoli, reflecting his recognition of the game's social influence.

Emphasizing soccer's unifying power, the Pope warned against sports becoming purely business-driven, underlining its potential impact on young people's moral education. His meeting with Napoli underscores his engagement with international sports figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)