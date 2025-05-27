Pope Leo XIV: A Vatican Sports Enthusiast Defying Assumptions
Pope Leo XIV, known for his love of the Chicago White Sox and tennis, challenges assumptions about his support for Italian soccer teams. During a meeting with Napoli, he emphasized soccer's social impact and cautioned against sports becoming solely a business, highlighting the moral responsibilities in sports.
Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff and notable Chicago White Sox and tennis fan, has sparked curiosity about his support for Italian soccer clubs.
Despite rumors of being a Roma supporter, he cast doubt on such claims during a private audience with Italian champion Napoli, reflecting his recognition of the game's social influence.
Emphasizing soccer's unifying power, the Pope warned against sports becoming purely business-driven, underlining its potential impact on young people's moral education. His meeting with Napoli underscores his engagement with international sports figures.
