Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV: A Vatican Sports Enthusiast Defying Assumptions

Pope Leo XIV, known for his love of the Chicago White Sox and tennis, challenges assumptions about his support for Italian soccer teams. During a meeting with Napoli, he emphasized soccer's social impact and cautioned against sports becoming solely a business, highlighting the moral responsibilities in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:53 IST
Pope Leo XIV: A Vatican Sports Enthusiast Defying Assumptions
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff and notable Chicago White Sox and tennis fan, has sparked curiosity about his support for Italian soccer clubs.

Despite rumors of being a Roma supporter, he cast doubt on such claims during a private audience with Italian champion Napoli, reflecting his recognition of the game's social influence.

Emphasizing soccer's unifying power, the Pope warned against sports becoming purely business-driven, underlining its potential impact on young people's moral education. His meeting with Napoli underscores his engagement with international sports figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025