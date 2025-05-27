Allegations Rock Malayalam Cinema: Unni Mukundan in Legal Storm
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been booked by police following accusations by Vipin Kumar, who claims to be his professional manager. Kumar alleges Mukundan assaulted him over a film review. Mukundan denies all charges, suggesting ulterior motives behind the allegations. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.
Renowned Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan faces legal trouble as police confirm charges against him following accusations by Vipin Kumar, who alleges being his professional manager. Kumar accuses Mukundan of slapping him for reviewing another actor's film. The incident allegedly took place in a parking lot in Kakkanad.
Police reported that Mukundan has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, Mukundan has strongly denied the accusations, claiming Kumar was never officially appointed as his manager. Mukundan contends that the allegations are baseless and were made to exploit his position.
Mukundan publicly refuted Kumar's claims on social media, suggesting that there are people collaborating to damage his career due to personal grudges. Asserting his career is built on hard work, Mukundan is determined to clear his name. An FIR has been lodged, and the matter is under investigation, police confirmed.
