Khan Sir's Secret Wedding Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Internet sensation Khan Sir, known for his influential YouTube classes, has disclosed that he recently married in a private ceremony due to the tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Patna-based educator, previously linked to student protests, shared this revelation in a recent video, sparking cheers from his students.

Explaining his decision, Khan Sir mentioned he initially wished to postpone the wedding to assist soldiers but eventually agreed under his parents' insistence, planning a future celebration with his students now that the tensions have eased.

