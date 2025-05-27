Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Halts Controversial User Charge at Churdhar Wildlife Sanctuary

The forest department of Himachal Pradesh has deferred its user charge for visitors at the Churdhar Wildlife Sanctuary after protests from local residents and religious organizations. The decision followed pressure to address accessibility concerns for pilgrims visiting the ancient temple within the sanctuary.

Updated: 27-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:16 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has put a halt on its recent order imposing a user charge on visitors to the Churdhar Wildlife Sanctuary in Sirmaur district, officials confirmed Tuesday.

A significant uproar had erupted earlier when locals accused the state government of imposing a 'fee on religious pilgrimage' for access to the Churdhar valley, home to a revered ancient temple. Opposition parties, including the BJP, went so far as to label the fee as a 'jizya tax.'

Officials clarified that the fee was intended solely for trekkers visiting the sanctuary. However, since the temple is located within sanctuary grounds, pilgrims have expressed concerns about the impact on their religious activities. In response to widespread representations from religious organizations and local citizens, the Forest Department has suspended the order pending a model to address exemptions for pilgrims and introduce a transparent fee system for trekkers.

