Himachal Pradesh Halts Controversial User Charge at Churdhar Wildlife Sanctuary

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has put a halt on its recent order imposing a user charge on visitors to the Churdhar Wildlife Sanctuary in Sirmaur district, officials confirmed Tuesday.

A significant uproar had erupted earlier when locals accused the state government of imposing a 'fee on religious pilgrimage' for access to the Churdhar valley, home to a revered ancient temple. Opposition parties, including the BJP, went so far as to label the fee as a 'jizya tax.'

Officials clarified that the fee was intended solely for trekkers visiting the sanctuary. However, since the temple is located within sanctuary grounds, pilgrims have expressed concerns about the impact on their religious activities. In response to widespread representations from religious organizations and local citizens, the Forest Department has suspended the order pending a model to address exemptions for pilgrims and introduce a transparent fee system for trekkers.