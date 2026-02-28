Custodial Controversy: Mystery Surrounds Inmate's Death
A 55-year-old man, accused of molesting a minor, died in police custody, prompting his family to file a murder case against local police officials, alleging he was beaten to death. Authorities, however, claim he died of health complications. The case has been transferred for an impartial investigation.
A shocking custodial death has triggered outrage in Bahraich, where a 55-year-old man, accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl, passed away under mysterious circumstances.
Claiming a cover-up by the police, the deceased's family has alleged murder, stating that he was beaten while in custody. Police maintain the death was due to health issues.
In response, officials have transferred the case to ensure an unbiased investigation, as the tension in the community mounts.
