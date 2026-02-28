Custodial Controversy: Mystery Surrounds Inmate's Death

A shocking custodial death has triggered outrage in Bahraich, where a 55-year-old man, accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl, passed away under mysterious circumstances.

Claiming a cover-up by the police, the deceased's family has alleged murder, stating that he was beaten while in custody. Police maintain the death was due to health issues.

In response, officials have transferred the case to ensure an unbiased investigation, as the tension in the community mounts.