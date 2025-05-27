Ricky Kej Rejoices Padma Shri: A Nation's Tribute to Musical and Environmental Excellence

Renowned musician Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy winner and acclaimed environmentalist, received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Kej shared the profound personal significance of being honored by his own country.

In an interview with ANI, Kej highlighted how this award stands apart from his previous accolades. While past awards recognized specific projects, the Padma Shri celebrates his entire body of work, including his advocacy for social causes through music. "Being awarded by my own country, by the highest authorities, is indescribably special," Kej remarked.

Kej's joy was shared by his mother, who accompanied him to the ceremony, a contrast to her absence from the Grammy events. She considers the Padma Shri a far more prestigious honor. The ceremony was also attended by prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Padma Awards, India's top civilian honors, categorize into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, covering various fields from art to science. For 2025, the awards recognized 139 individuals, including 23 women and several posthumous honorees, marked by a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.