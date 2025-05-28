South African Coastal Town Stunned by Elephant Seal Stroll
A two-tonne elephant seal surprised a South African coastal town by wandering through its streets early Tuesday. Locals watched as police and animal welfare groups orchestrated a rescue to guide the seal back to the sea. The mission concluded successfully as the seal was returned to its ocean habitat.
In a surprising twist of nature's unpredictability, a massive elephant seal embarked on an unexpected journey through the streets of a South African coastal town, early Tuesday morning. Residents of Gordon's Bay near Cape Town were greeted by the sight of the two-tonne marine mammal navigating through their suburban neighborhood.
The unusual visitor sparked curiosity and awe, with locals capturing the moment on video. In a collaborative effort, police and a local security company attempted to corral the seal, using patrol cars to create a makeshift barrier. However, the determined animal managed to evade capture, weaving through traffic and resting near a shopping mall.
Fearing for the seal's well-being, a team of marine specialists and a city veterinarian intervened. They carefully sedated the seal and transported him back to his natural habitat. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA later shared a heartwarming video of the seal's return to the ocean, captioned with a playful 'Sea you later.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
