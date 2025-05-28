Left Menu

36 Stranded Mid-Air in Theme Park Ride

A thrilling ride at an Injambakkam theme park turned perilous for 36 passengers when it stalled mid-air due to a technical flaw. Fire and rescue services successfully evacuated all individuals in a one-and-a-half-hour operation using sky lifts. No one was injured, though panic ensued among the stranded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 03:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A thrilling amusement ride in Injambakkam transformed into a harrowing ordeal for 36 individuals, including children, when the ride halted mid-operation reportedly due to a technical issue on Tuesday night. Thankfully, an efficient rescue operation ensued, ensuring the safety of all involved, according to fire and rescue service officials.

District fire officer Loganathan confirmed that two sky lifts facilitated the rescue of all 20 men and 16 women. Despite the chaos and panic during the incident, none of the patrons were injured, although an ambulance was utilized for precautionary health checks.

Eyewitnesses described moments of despair, with one man using Instagram to alert authorities. Fire department teams, alongside local police, worked relentlessly for over an hour to regain control of the situation, citing mechanical problems as a potential cause for the malfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

