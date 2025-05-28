New Wizards in Hogwarts: HBO's Fresh 'Harry Potter' Cast Unveiled

HBO has officially unveiled the main cast for its upcoming 'Harry Potter' series, with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout set to step into the iconic roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively.

Based on the beloved novels by J.K. Rowling, the series aims to offer a more comprehensive adaptation than the eight-part film franchise. HBO revealed this exciting news through an Instagram post, featuring the three actors posing together.

Joining the trio are notable actors including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, promising a star-studded cast that fans can look forward to seeing in the highly anticipated series.

(With inputs from agencies.)