Actor Dino Morea Faces Scrutiny Again in Mithi River Scam

Actor Dino Morea finds himself under the lens once more as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police summons him for further questioning. This development is part of an in-depth probe into the Mithi River desilting scam, which has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in contract allocations. Morea, along with his brother Santino, had previously spent over seven hours with investigators in late May, responding to questions about possible fraudulent activities tied to desilting project contracts.

The investigation took a dramatic turn earlier this month with the arrest of two supposed intermediaries, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, both now in judicial custody. These arrests are part of a broader inquiry that has so far implicated 13 individuals, highlighting possible misconduct involving inflated charges to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for dredging operations and associated equipment.

Despite the ongoing legal challenges, Dino Morea's professional life remains in motion. He is expected to make a cinematic comeback in the much-anticipated 'Housefull 5' alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is scheduled for a global release on June 6 this year.