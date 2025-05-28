Left Menu

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' Triumphs at Cannes, Reinforces Madhya Pradesh's Film-Friendly Image

Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' received critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival. Shot in Madhya Pradesh, it premiered in the 'Un Certain Regard' section, earning a nine-minute standing ovation. The production showcases the state's cinematic appeal and supportive filming environment, bolstering its reputation as a global filmmaking destination.

Updated: 28-05-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:54 IST

'Homebound' team (Image source/film's team) . Image Credit: ANI
Neeraj Ghaywan's latest feature film 'Homebound' has made headlines by receiving critical acclaim at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. Shot in Madhya Pradesh, this remarkable film was the only Indian feature in the prestigious 'Un Certain Regard' section, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema at the international level.

The Cannes premiere was met with an enthusiastic response, culminating in a nine-minute standing ovation from an audience filled with renowned filmmakers, artists, and global cinema enthusiasts. This achievement was further highlighted by the involvement of iconic Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, adding to the film's international stature and celebrating the filmmaker's vision.

Produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and featuring stars like Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Homebound' is a testament to Madhya Pradesh's growing reputation as a cinematic hub. State authorities praised the creative synergy between the film team and the local environment, emphasizing the state's film-friendly policies, diverse landscapes, and cultural richness, which have attracted over 350 film projects since the introduction of an improved film tourism policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

