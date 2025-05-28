Left Menu

Karnataka Outrage: Kamal Haasan's Tamil-Kannada Remarks Stir Controversy

Pro-Kannada organization Karnataka Rakshana Vedike filed a complaint against actor Kamal Haasan for his remarks about Tamil and Kannada languages. They claim his statement insults Kannadigas, inciting unrest between communities. Protests erupted across Karnataka, demanding an apology and threatening to block his film's screening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:21 IST
Complaint
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a prominent pro-Kannada organization, has officially lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police against actor Kamal Haasan. The complaint comes after Haasan's remarks at the audio launch of his film 'Thug Life' in Chennai, where he controversially claimed 'Tamil gave birth to Kannada,' provoked significant backlash.

Leading the complaint at R T Nagar police station, the organization, headed by Praveen Shetty, alleges the actor's statement has not only hurt Kannadiga sentiments but also sparked potential discord between Kannadiga and Tamil communities. The group claims such comments demean Kannadigas and disrupt regional harmony.

The complaint has ignited protests across Karnataka, with demonstrators demanding an apology from Haasan. Activists have warned of obstructing the screening of 'Thug Life' if no apology is issued, escalating tensions further. Some protests included burning posters of the actor and raising slogans against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

