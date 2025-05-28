Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Defends Language Remarks Amidst Kannada Controversy

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan clarified his controversial remarks about Kannada, stating they were made out of love and refused to apologize amidst backlash from pro-Kannada groups. He emphasized the historical connections between Tamil and Kannada while expressing that politicians aren't qualified to discuss language intricacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:09 IST
Kamal Haasan Defends Language Remarks Amidst Kannada Controversy
Kamal Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan addressed the controversy surrounding his recent comments about Kannada, clarifying that his remarks were made out of love and that 'love will never apologise.' These statements came after pro-Kannada groups demanded an apology for his claim that 'Tamil gave birth to Kannada.'

Haasan explained that his comments were not intended to offend, citing language history lessons from historians. He praised Tamil Nadu as an inclusive state open to various cultures, referring to historical figures from diverse backgrounds who have served as Chief Ministers.

He urged politicians to refrain from discussing languages without proper education, suggesting that such matters be left to scholars and experts. Haasan reiterated the unity of languages, emphasizing the importance of historical context and cultural respect, while maintaining that his explanation was rooted in love.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025