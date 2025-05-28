Kamal Haasan Defends Language Remarks Amidst Kannada Controversy

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan addressed the controversy surrounding his recent comments about Kannada, clarifying that his remarks were made out of love and that 'love will never apologise.' These statements came after pro-Kannada groups demanded an apology for his claim that 'Tamil gave birth to Kannada.'

Haasan explained that his comments were not intended to offend, citing language history lessons from historians. He praised Tamil Nadu as an inclusive state open to various cultures, referring to historical figures from diverse backgrounds who have served as Chief Ministers.

He urged politicians to refrain from discussing languages without proper education, suggesting that such matters be left to scholars and experts. Haasan reiterated the unity of languages, emphasizing the importance of historical context and cultural respect, while maintaining that his explanation was rooted in love.

