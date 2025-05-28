Pahalgam Memorial: A Tribute to Terror Attack Victims

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the significance of commemorating the 26 victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by announcing plans for a dedicated memorial.

The cabinet sanctioned the roads and buildings department to solicit Expressions of Interest from designers to craft a fitting tribute at Baisaran in Pahalgam.

Addressing travel and tour operators, Abdullah stressed the necessity of rejuvenating tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, while reaffirming the government's commitment to honouring the victims' memories with a dignified and respectful monument.