Crescent Moon Ushers in Eid-ul-Azha Festivities Across India

The crescent moon sighting on Wednesday confirmed the start of Zil Hijja, announcing the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha on June 7 across India. Religious leaders from multiple Indian states confirmed the moon sighting, marking Eid-ul-Azha, a significant Islamic festival commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice, will commence as religious tradition dictates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:55 IST
The crescent moon was spotted across India, including Delhi, on Wednesday evening, prompting religious leaders to declare the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha on June 7. The sighting marks the start of Zil Hijja, the Islamic calendar's final month.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed of Fatehpuri Masjid confirmed the moon sighting from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana. Following this, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, announced the festival date.

In observance of Eid-ul-Azha, Muslims commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God through animal sacrifice, as per tradition and Indian law provisions. The festival is slated to begin on June 7, as per Islamic tradition.

