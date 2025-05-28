Crescent Moon Ushers in Eid-ul-Azha Festivities Across India

The crescent moon was spotted across India, including Delhi, on Wednesday evening, prompting religious leaders to declare the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha on June 7. The sighting marks the start of Zil Hijja, the Islamic calendar's final month.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed of Fatehpuri Masjid confirmed the moon sighting from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana. Following this, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, announced the festival date.

In observance of Eid-ul-Azha, Muslims commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God through animal sacrifice, as per tradition and Indian law provisions. The festival is slated to begin on June 7, as per Islamic tradition.