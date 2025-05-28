Bollywood Mourns: Director Rono Mukherjee Passes Away at 77

Renowned filmmaker Rono Mukherjee, celebrated for his works including 'Haiwan' (1977) and 'Tu Hi Meri Zindagi' (1965), died Wednesday in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. The director, aged 77, was a pivotal figure in the Bollywood landscape, closely linked to celebrated actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and as father to Sharbani, Siddharth, and Samrat Mukherjee. He shared familial ties with director Ayan Mukerji and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

The revered director's final rites unfolded at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, attended by a legion of family members such as Sharbani, Samrat, Siddharth Mukherjee, Kajol, Tanishaa, and Ayan Mukerji. Notable figures including Bharat Dabholkar, Rego B, Rema Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, and Bappa Lahiri were also present, paying their last respects. Samrat Mukherjee took on the solemn duty of conducting his father's last rites.

Among the mourners was filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, underscoring the sense of loss permeating Bollywood. Rono Mukherjee's passing follows the recent death of Deb Mukherjee, father of director Ayan Mukerji, who died on March 14. The Mukherjee-Samarth family, influential in the film industry since the 1930s, mourns yet another irreplaceable loss.