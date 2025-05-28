Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns: Director Rono Mukherjee Passes Away at 77

Celebrated director Rono Mukherjee, known for films like 'Haiwan' and 'Tu Hi Meri Zindagi', passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. A respected figure in the film industry, he was closely associated with prominent actors and filmmakers. His funeral, attended by family and close friends, was held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:40 IST
Bollywood Mourns: Director Rono Mukherjee Passes Away at 77
Ayan Mukerji, late Rono Mukherjee, Ashutosh Gowariker (Image source: ANI, North bombay Durga Puja team) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Rono Mukherjee, celebrated for his works including 'Haiwan' (1977) and 'Tu Hi Meri Zindagi' (1965), died Wednesday in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. The director, aged 77, was a pivotal figure in the Bollywood landscape, closely linked to celebrated actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and as father to Sharbani, Siddharth, and Samrat Mukherjee. He shared familial ties with director Ayan Mukerji and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

The revered director's final rites unfolded at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, attended by a legion of family members such as Sharbani, Samrat, Siddharth Mukherjee, Kajol, Tanishaa, and Ayan Mukerji. Notable figures including Bharat Dabholkar, Rego B, Rema Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, and Bappa Lahiri were also present, paying their last respects. Samrat Mukherjee took on the solemn duty of conducting his father's last rites.

Among the mourners was filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, underscoring the sense of loss permeating Bollywood. Rono Mukherjee's passing follows the recent death of Deb Mukherjee, father of director Ayan Mukerji, who died on March 14. The Mukherjee-Samarth family, influential in the film industry since the 1930s, mourns yet another irreplaceable loss.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025