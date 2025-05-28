Left Menu

Fadnavis Reflects on His Brief Chief Ministerial Stint and Celebrates Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cherishes his brief 72-hour tenure as CM in 2019. Speaking at the inauguration of a book on Ahilyabai Holkar, Fadnavis praised her governance and cultural contributions. Plans are underway to make a film on the historical figure to educate the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:23 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis nostalgically recalled his brief 72-hour tenure in 2019. Despite not officially taking the post a second time, Fadnavis considers it a significant third stint.

Speaking at the unveiling of a book about Ahilyabai Holkar, Fadnavis paid tribute to her efficient governance and cultural restoration projects, emphasizing her role in forming an all-women battalion in her era.

Additionally, Fadnavis announced plans to distribute the book to Chief Ministers nationwide and produce a film to highlight Holkar's legacy for younger generations, further immortalizing her impact on Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

