Fadnavis Reflects on His Brief Chief Ministerial Stint and Celebrates Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cherishes his brief 72-hour tenure as CM in 2019. Speaking at the inauguration of a book on Ahilyabai Holkar, Fadnavis praised her governance and cultural contributions. Plans are underway to make a film on the historical figure to educate the youth.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis nostalgically recalled his brief 72-hour tenure in 2019. Despite not officially taking the post a second time, Fadnavis considers it a significant third stint.
Speaking at the unveiling of a book about Ahilyabai Holkar, Fadnavis paid tribute to her efficient governance and cultural restoration projects, emphasizing her role in forming an all-women battalion in her era.
Additionally, Fadnavis announced plans to distribute the book to Chief Ministers nationwide and produce a film to highlight Holkar's legacy for younger generations, further immortalizing her impact on Indian history.
