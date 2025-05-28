Delhi's Initiative: Safe Havens for Stray Cattle

The streets of Delhi, often populated by stray cattle, are set to become safer as the government announces a new initiative for their protection.

The project aims to provide permanent and humane shelters that offer basic needs like ample fodder, clean water, and sanitation. Led by Delhi Minister of Development Kapil Mishra, the initiative marks a step towards cattle welfare in the metropolis.

Existing gaushalas will receive modern upgrades, and operators are expected to ensure quality care, facing penalties if found guilty of negligence. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta backs this initiative, highlighting the administration's commitment to animal welfare.