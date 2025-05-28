Left Menu

Delhi's Initiative: Safe Havens for Stray Cattle

Delhi government launches an initiative to provide humane shelters for stray cattle, ensuring access to ample fodder and clean drinking water. The initiative involves equipping existing cow sheds with modern facilities and holding operators accountable for proper management, aiming to offer a dignified life for stray cattle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The streets of Delhi, often populated by stray cattle, are set to become safer as the government announces a new initiative for their protection.

The project aims to provide permanent and humane shelters that offer basic needs like ample fodder, clean water, and sanitation. Led by Delhi Minister of Development Kapil Mishra, the initiative marks a step towards cattle welfare in the metropolis.

Existing gaushalas will receive modern upgrades, and operators are expected to ensure quality care, facing penalties if found guilty of negligence. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta backs this initiative, highlighting the administration's commitment to animal welfare.

