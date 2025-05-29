Unshakeable Friendship: India Strengthens Ties with Africa

At the heart of the Africa Day 2025 celebrations in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to Africa's growth and development. He underscored the deep-rooted solidarity and friendship that bind the two regions together.

Highlighting the importance of Africa's voice in global discourse, Jaishankar advocated for greater representation of Africa in international institutions. He commended the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 during India's presidency, showcasing India's dedication to advancing Africa's interests on the global stage.

Jaishankar emphasized cooperation between India and Africa, aiming to address past injustices and inequality. He announced the expansion of India's diplomatic presence in Africa and looked forward to hosting the upcoming India-Africa Summit-IV, further strengthening bilateral ties and focusing on Africa's priorities.