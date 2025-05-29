Left Menu

Unshakeable Friendship: India Strengthens Ties with Africa

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlights India's unwavering commitment to Africa's development and prosperity during Africa Day 2025 celebrations in Delhi. He emphasizes the strong partnership between India and Africa, advocating for Africa's enhanced representation in global institutions and addressing past injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:16 IST
Unshakeable Friendship: India Strengthens Ties with Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the heart of the Africa Day 2025 celebrations in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to Africa's growth and development. He underscored the deep-rooted solidarity and friendship that bind the two regions together.

Highlighting the importance of Africa's voice in global discourse, Jaishankar advocated for greater representation of Africa in international institutions. He commended the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 during India's presidency, showcasing India's dedication to advancing Africa's interests on the global stage.

Jaishankar emphasized cooperation between India and Africa, aiming to address past injustices and inequality. He announced the expansion of India's diplomatic presence in Africa and looked forward to hosting the upcoming India-Africa Summit-IV, further strengthening bilateral ties and focusing on Africa's priorities.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025