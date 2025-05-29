Left Menu

Trump Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley; Reality TV Stars Released from Prison

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley, known for "Chrisley Knows Best," was released from federal prison after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. Todd's wife, Julie Chrisley, was also pardoned. The Chrisleys were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2019. Their daughter Savannah, a vocal Trump supporter, criticized the case as politically motivated.

Updated: 29-05-2025 05:20 IST
Reality TV figure Todd Chrisley was released from federal custody following a presidential pardon by Donald Trump, according to statements from his defense counsel. Chrisley, aged 57, rose to fame through his show, "Chrisley Knows Best," and was serving time at a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, Florida, after a previous conviction for bank fraud and tax evasion.

His spouse, Julie Chrisley, aged 52, also benefited from a pardon by Trump. Though details about her release from a correctional facility in Lexington, Kentucky, remain undisclosed, their daughter Savannah Chrisley eagerly awaited outside the Florida prison camp. She revealed that her brother, Grayson, was on his way to pick up their mother in Kentucky.

Portrayed as a close-knit family with a luxurious lifestyle, the Chrisleys faced allegations of financial misconduct at their 2022 trial. Despite the backlash, Savannah defended her parents, claiming the case against them was politically charged. Officials under the Trump administration reviewed the case and discovered purported corruption, leading to the presidential intervention. The pardons were part of Trump's broader pattern of extending clemency to high-profile allies and supporters, reminiscent of his own reality TV background.

