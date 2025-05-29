Narendra Modi Joins Sikkim's Golden Jubilee as a State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood at Paljor Stadium on Thursday. This marks Modi's second trip to the picturesque Himalayan state since assuming office.

During the event, dubbed 'Sikkim@50: Where progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth,' the prime minister will unveil a commemorative coin, souvenir, and stamp to honor the state's 50-year journey within the Indian Union. Sikkim became a state on May 16, 1975, following a referendum.

The prime minister will use his two-hour visit to inaugurate various infrastructure projects, including a significant district hospital in Namchi and a passenger ropeway in Gyalshing district. Additionally, he will address an audience of about one lakh people and lay the foundation for a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gangtok.

(With inputs from agencies.)