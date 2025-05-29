Left Menu

Empowering Change: CREW Conclave 2025 Champions Women in Real Estate

Godrej Properties hosted the second CREW Conclave, celebrating a year since launching the Collective of Real Estate Women. The event included keynote speeches, insightful panel discussions, and marked milestones for gender equity in real estate. CREW continues to empower and expand opportunities for women in the industry.

Updated: 29-05-2025 15:00 IST
In an inspiring effort to propel gender equity within the real estate sector, Godrej Properties has recently hosted the second edition of its landmark CREW Conclave. This event commemorated the first anniversary of the Collective of Real Estate Women (CREW), a national initiative dedicated to empowering women in real estate.

A notable keynote address was delivered by Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Properties, who underscored the essential nature of embedding inclusion into everyday business practices. The speech set a strong tone for the convocation, highlighting the company's pledge to foster a supportive and holistic work environment through robust policies and substantial actions.

The conclave featured dynamic panel discussions. The first, 'Echoes of the Firsts', celebrated trailblazing women, including Captain Radhika Menon and Joyita Mondal, who have set new precedents in their fields. Discussions on inclusive policy evolution at Godrej followed, underscoring empathy's role in driving change. Network-building efforts were also launched, such as the CREW Community Website, aimed at fostering connections nationwide.

