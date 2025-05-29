Left Menu

Fashion for a Cause: Samaya and Samara Chauhan's Empowering Runway Revolution

Samaya and Samara Chauhan, 16-year-old twins, used the Delhi Times Fashion Week 2025 to highlight urgent social issues such as cyberbullying and educational inequality. As founders of PLAN Y, they advocate for policy change and mental health awareness, empowering youth to lead transformative initiatives for a more inclusive society.

Samaya and Samara Chauhan, 16-year-old students of Amity International School, took a stand at the Delhi Times Fashion Week 2025, using their runway presence to illuminate crucial issues like cyberbullying and mental health awareness. Their participation marked a shift from typical fashion showcases to a platform for social advocacy, resonating with youth across India.

As co-founders of the Policy and Leadership Action Network for Youth (PLAN Y), the twins are deeply involved in policy reform, focusing on education accessibility and destigmatizing mental health. Their initiatives like 'Project Pause' and LEAP are making substantial impacts in schools and universities, encouraging young individuals to become changemakers in their communities.

The Chauhan sisters exemplify a new wave of youth empowerment where empathy and action intertwine. Their contributions extend beyond fashion shows to online campaigns and educational programs, embodying a vision for a future where inclusivity and resilience are central. Their efforts underscore the power of youth voices in driving meaningful societal changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

