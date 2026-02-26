Left Menu

Riding Through Well-being: Mumbai's Auto-Rickshaws Deliver Mental Health Messages

Infiheal and Mumbai's auto-rickshaw drivers launched 'HealOnAuto', a campaign placing mental health messages in daily commutes. Aimed at sparking conversations around emotional well-being, these messages relate to overthinking and stress, appearing across Mumbai. This initiative highlights the fusion of mental health dialogue into the rhythm of urban life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:15 IST
Riding Through Well-being: Mumbai's Auto-Rickshaws Deliver Mental Health Messages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai's bustling suburbs, auto-rickshaws have taken on a new role as carriers of mental health messages. Initiated by the health-tech startup Infiheal, the 'HealOnAuto' campaign disperses reflections on overthinking and emotional burnout throughout the city.

The campaign aims to blend mental health discussions seamlessly into daily routines. Messages subtly engage commuters in their moments of pause amid traffic, offering a unique reminder of the importance of mental well-being. The initiative reflects a broader effort to bring emotional conversations into familiar, everyday spaces.

Infiheal's ambition to make mental health care accessible has gained significant attention. Known for its AI-driven platform 'Healo AI', the startup combines technology with personal interaction to address mental health challenges. As discussed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Infiheal's innovative approach continues to resonate globally, even winning accolades at the India AI Summit 2026.

TRENDING

1
British Immigration Officers Plead Not Guilty in Misconduct and Theft Case

British Immigration Officers Plead Not Guilty in Misconduct and Theft Case

 United Kingdom
2
Kaynes Semiconductor's Strategic Expansion in India's Chip Manufacturing

Kaynes Semiconductor's Strategic Expansion in India's Chip Manufacturing

 Global
3
South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ah...

 Global
4
India's Leap Towards Cervical Cancer Elimination with Nationwide HPV Vaccination

India's Leap Towards Cervical Cancer Elimination with Nationwide HPV Vaccina...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026