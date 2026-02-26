Riding Through Well-being: Mumbai's Auto-Rickshaws Deliver Mental Health Messages

In Mumbai's bustling suburbs, auto-rickshaws have taken on a new role as carriers of mental health messages. Initiated by the health-tech startup Infiheal, the 'HealOnAuto' campaign disperses reflections on overthinking and emotional burnout throughout the city.

The campaign aims to blend mental health discussions seamlessly into daily routines. Messages subtly engage commuters in their moments of pause amid traffic, offering a unique reminder of the importance of mental well-being. The initiative reflects a broader effort to bring emotional conversations into familiar, everyday spaces.

Infiheal's ambition to make mental health care accessible has gained significant attention. Known for its AI-driven platform 'Healo AI', the startup combines technology with personal interaction to address mental health challenges. As discussed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Infiheal's innovative approach continues to resonate globally, even winning accolades at the India AI Summit 2026.