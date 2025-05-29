Bollywood Champions Eight-Hour Shift for Working Moms

Bollywood megastars Kajol and Ajay Devgn have lent their influential voices in support of an eight-hour working shift in the film industry, highlighting the necessity for accommodating working mothers. The couple's remarks came during the trailer launch of their new film 'Maa.'

This timely advocacy arises against the backdrop of reports suggesting Deepika Padukone exited a film project due to disagreements on working hours. This has ignited a broader debate within the industry over shooting schedules and work-life balance.

Devgn is set to produce the mythological horror film 'Maa,' starring Kajol in the lead role. 'Maa,' which marks a significant reinterpretation of the horror genre in Bollywood, is scheduled for a cinematic release on June 27. The film is co-produced by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

