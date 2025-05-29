Adidas Unveils the Speedy Adizero Evo SL Trainer
Adidas introduces the Adizero Evo SL, a minimalist yet bold training shoe blending advanced racing technology with the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 design. Featuring a Lightstrike Pro midsole and engineered mesh upper, this lightweight shoe is tailored for fast-paced training and will be available from May 30, 2025.
Gurugram, Haryana, India – Adidas has officially launched the Adizero Evo SL, a fast-paced trainer that seamlessly combines advanced racing technology with elements of the iconic Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 design.
The innovative shoe includes a full-length Lightstrike Pro midsole and an engineered mesh upper aimed at enhancing breathability and support. Weighing just 188g for women and 224g for men, the Evo SL promises a smooth and dynamic training experience.
Available for INR 15,999, the Adizero Evo SL will hit the market on May 30, 2025, on adidas' official website and app, offering runners a stylish and efficient footwear option for their fast-paced runs.
ALSO READ
Whirlpool Unveils Lapis Grandé: A Luxurious Fusion of Nature and Technology
Hitanshi Marketing: Redefining Interior Décor with Exquisite Designs
India's Leap into 6G Technology: A Revolutionary Path Ahead
Indigenous Technology Drives India Forward: CM Yadav’s Vision
Osmania University Partners with ISRO and NRSC for Space Technology Advancement