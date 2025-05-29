Left Menu

Adidas Unveils the Speedy Adizero Evo SL Trainer

Adidas introduces the Adizero Evo SL, a minimalist yet bold training shoe blending advanced racing technology with the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 design. Featuring a Lightstrike Pro midsole and engineered mesh upper, this lightweight shoe is tailored for fast-paced training and will be available from May 30, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Adidas has officially launched the Adizero Evo SL, a fast-paced trainer that seamlessly combines advanced racing technology with elements of the iconic Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 design.

The innovative shoe includes a full-length Lightstrike Pro midsole and an engineered mesh upper aimed at enhancing breathability and support. Weighing just 188g for women and 224g for men, the Evo SL promises a smooth and dynamic training experience.

Available for INR 15,999, the Adizero Evo SL will hit the market on May 30, 2025, on adidas' official website and app, offering runners a stylish and efficient footwear option for their fast-paced runs.

