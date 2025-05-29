Pope Leo XIV Faces Decision: Private Escape or Public Sustainability?

Pope Leo XIV's recent visit to the summer residence at Castel Gandolfo has raised speculation about how he plans to utilize the historical estate. The property, previously a seasonal escape for popes, now serves as a museum and environmental center.

Originally constructed in 1624, the expansive palace offers a unique blend of history and sustainability. The Borgo Laudato Si, nestled in the estate's gardens, emerges from Pope Francis' environmental encyclical, offering public education on sustainable practices.

Whether Pope Leo XIV will follow in the footsteps of previous pontiffs seeking respite or continue utilizing the estate for public engagement through the sustainability project remains to be seen.