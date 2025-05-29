Left Menu

Honoring Heritage: Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy Celebrated in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition on Ahilyabai Holkar, praising her ideals' reflection in Prime Minister Modi's governance. Under Modi, India is witnessing a cultural renaissance. The event, part of a broader campaign, aims to educate and inspire through her contributions to governance, social justice, and national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:19 IST
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated an exhibition on Ahilyabai Holkar, linking her governance ideals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The exhibition is part of a broader initiative to educate citizens about Holkar's significant contributions to governance and social justice.

Addressing a gathering at the GPO park in Lucknow, Adityanath highlighted India's cultural and historical renaissance under Modi's leadership. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and embracing India's glorious past, suggesting that the exhibition and related events serve as an opportunity for introspection.

The chief minister lauded Holkar as a symbol of good governance and stated the significance of ongoing efforts to reconnect with India's cultural roots, mentioning various development projects reflecting this vision. The events, including seminars and music programs, aim to bring the legacy of prominent Indian figures closer to the masses.

