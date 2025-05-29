Epic 'Ramayana' Film: Yash in Action as Ravana

The much-anticipated cinematic adaptation of the 'Ramayana' by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is advancing at full throttle, with lead actor Yash, portraying Ravana, undergoing rigorous training for complex action sequences under the guidance of renowned Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris.

Photos from the set reveal Yash in top physical condition, embodying strength and intensity, as he gears up for the elaborate battle scenes in the magnum opus.

Slated for release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027, the film features an impressive cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, under the production umbrella of Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. In November, Malhotra took to social media to express his enthusiasm, reflecting on his decade-long commitment to bringing this epic to life, promising a visually breathtaking and authentic portrayal for audiences worldwide.

