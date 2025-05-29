Left Menu

Epic 'Ramayana' Film: Yash in Action as Ravana

The epic 'Ramayana' by Nitesh Tiwari is progressing rapidly, featuring Yash as Ravana training under Hollywood stunt expert Guy Norris. The film, showcasing intense action sequences, is set to release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027. Superstar cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:58 IST
Actor Yash with ace stunt director Guy Norris (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated cinematic adaptation of the 'Ramayana' by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is advancing at full throttle, with lead actor Yash, portraying Ravana, undergoing rigorous training for complex action sequences under the guidance of renowned Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris.

Photos from the set reveal Yash in top physical condition, embodying strength and intensity, as he gears up for the elaborate battle scenes in the magnum opus.

Slated for release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027, the film features an impressive cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, under the production umbrella of Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. In November, Malhotra took to social media to express his enthusiasm, reflecting on his decade-long commitment to bringing this epic to life, promising a visually breathtaking and authentic portrayal for audiences worldwide.

