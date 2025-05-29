Left Menu

Mistrial Declared: Dramatic Turn in Maradona's Death Trial

An Argentine court declared a mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in Diego Maradona’s death. A judge's resignation over potential bias regarding a documentary led to the decision, setting the stage for an entirely new trial.

Diego Maradona

An Argentine court declared a mistrial on Thursday in the high-profile case against seven health professionals charged with negligence in the death of soccer icon Diego Maradona. The unexpected turn comes after a judge recused herself due to involvement in a documentary.

The judge's resignation left the court with two options: appoint a new judge or restart the proceedings entirely. The judges opted for the latter, requiring a full retrial without hinting at a scheduled date, thus resetting the case concerning Maradona's alleged mistreatment by his medical team.

Maradona, the famed figure who led Argentina to a World Cup victory in 1986, passed away in November 2020, following surgery for a brain hematoma. The trial continues to grip the nation as his medical care in his final days undergoes intensive scrutiny.

