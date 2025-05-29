Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2025: A New Era in Rural Sanitation

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Patil, unveiled the Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2025, a comprehensive national survey focused on rural sanitation. Conducted by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, this initiative underscores the critical role of sanitation in India's development narrative.

Stressing the principle of 'measuring to manage,' Patil called for ongoing contributions from states and Union Territories in sharing innovations and best practices. Highlighting that cleanliness is a continuous journey rather than a one-time goal, he rallied for sustained, collective efforts underpinned by true Jan Bhagidari, or people's participation.

The survey, described as both a validation exercise and a ranking tool, will evaluate states' sanitation performance. With an emphasis on maintaining Open Defecation Free Plus outcomes, the initiative aligns with Phase 2 of the Swachh Bharat Mission. An independent agency will assess various sanitation metrics, utilizing a dedicated mobile app to gather citizen feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)