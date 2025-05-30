Left Menu

Hip-Hop Mogul Diddy Faces Second Rape Accusation Amid Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a second rape accusation as he stands trial for charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Former assistant, testifying as Mia, claims Combs raped her twice. Combs pleads not guilty, citing consensual relationships. Ex-girlfriend Cassie reveals alleged abuse and coercion into drug-fueled events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:46 IST
Hip-Hop Mogul Diddy Faces Second Rape Accusation Amid Trial

Renowned hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faces further allegations as a second woman accuses him of rape. Combs' trial for sex trafficking and racketeering continues in Manhattan.

Former assistant Mia testified, recounting two instances of alleged rape by the Bad Boy Records founder. Combs, denying the charges, asserts any sexual conduct was consensual, while acknowledging past abusive behavior in relationships.

Amidst emotional courtroom scenes, ex-girlfriend Cassie detailed years of abuse and pressure to partake in Combs' so-called 'Freak Offs'. The trial, highlighting Combs' significant influence in the music industry, captures widespread media attention.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025