Hip-Hop Mogul Diddy Faces Second Rape Accusation Amid Trial

Renowned hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faces further allegations as a second woman accuses him of rape. Combs' trial for sex trafficking and racketeering continues in Manhattan.

Former assistant Mia testified, recounting two instances of alleged rape by the Bad Boy Records founder. Combs, denying the charges, asserts any sexual conduct was consensual, while acknowledging past abusive behavior in relationships.

Amidst emotional courtroom scenes, ex-girlfriend Cassie detailed years of abuse and pressure to partake in Combs' so-called 'Freak Offs'. The trial, highlighting Combs' significant influence in the music industry, captures widespread media attention.