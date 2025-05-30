Hip-Hop Mogul Diddy Faces Second Rape Accusation Amid Trial
Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a second rape accusation as he stands trial for charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Former assistant, testifying as Mia, claims Combs raped her twice. Combs pleads not guilty, citing consensual relationships. Ex-girlfriend Cassie reveals alleged abuse and coercion into drug-fueled events.
Renowned hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faces further allegations as a second woman accuses him of rape. Combs' trial for sex trafficking and racketeering continues in Manhattan.
Former assistant Mia testified, recounting two instances of alleged rape by the Bad Boy Records founder. Combs, denying the charges, asserts any sexual conduct was consensual, while acknowledging past abusive behavior in relationships.
Amidst emotional courtroom scenes, ex-girlfriend Cassie detailed years of abuse and pressure to partake in Combs' so-called 'Freak Offs'. The trial, highlighting Combs' significant influence in the music industry, captures widespread media attention.
