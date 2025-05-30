Faizan Zaki's Triumphant Spelling Bee Victory

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old speller from Allen, Texas, transformed a moment of overconfidence into victory at the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The determined teen, who was a runner-up last year, defeated eight other skilled spellers to clinch the coveted title.

Zaki's flawless spelling of 'eclaircissement' sealed his win, marking a triumphant end to his spelling bee journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)