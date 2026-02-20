Supreme Court Axes Tariffs: A Corporate Victory with Global Ripples
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn tariffs imposed by President Trump is seen as a major win for businesses. The anticipated refunds, totaling over $175 billion, may impact global economies. The process involves thousands of lawsuits and complex logistics. Stocks surged globally following the ruling.
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reverse the White House's emergency tariffs marks a significant victory for thousands of American businesses. The ruling declared that former President Trump's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose broad tariffs on imports was not authorized, potentially allowing the refund of more than $175 billion in collected tariffs.
This landmark verdict is anticipated to resonate across global markets. In response, stock markets in the U.S. and Europe have risen, particularly bolstered by sectors like luxury goods, which suffered from the tariffs. Companies, ranging from automotive to consumer goods, now face the complex task of pursuing refunds, a process expected to extend over months.
Legal experts and businesses brace for a drawn-out refund process facilitated by the U.S. Court of International Trade. Despite the ruling, uncertainty lingers as tariffs on certain sectors, notably automotive, remain unaffected, and possibilities of new tariffs loom. The broader economic implications and prolonged uncertainty may continue to challenge businesses and consumers alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
