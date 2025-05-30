Novak Djokovic: A Pedal Through Paris Before Victory

Novak Djokovic traded the tennis court for a bicycle as he enjoyed a nighttime ride around Paris, exploring the cobblestone streets before claiming victory in his French Open match against Corentin Moutet. The 24-time Grand Slam champion embraced the City of Light's vibrant atmosphere, pedaling through the chaotic Arc de Triomphe roundabout.

Wearing a dark blue tracksuit and a helmet, Djokovic navigated the bustling streets with ease despite the adrenaline-packed challenge posed by the traffic. 'It's great to see Paris from the bicycle,' he shared, acknowledging the fun and freedom of biking compared to traditional city travel.

Captured on social media during his touristic endeavor, Djokovic's bike ride highlighted his enthusiasm for exploring Paris beyond the tennis courts. With his 100th career title secured and a record 25th major tournament in sight, Djokovic's Parisian adventure added a touch of leisure to his competitive journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)