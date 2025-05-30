Left Menu

Andrew Tate's Legal Battle Continues: Return to UK Imminent

Internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will return to the UK to face criminal charges upon resolving their case in Romania. The charges in the UK include rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking. The brothers deny all allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:12 IST
Andrew Tate
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are set to return to the United Kingdom to address criminal charges once they complete separate legal proceedings in Romania, according to their legal representation.

Earlier this week, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service reaffirmed that charges, including rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking, were previously approved against the brothers.

In Romania, the siblings are embroiled in another criminal investigation related to trafficking. Their return to the UK will proceed following resolution of the Romanian legal matters. Meanwhile, Andrew Tate separately faces a civil lawsuit in the UK scheduled for trial in 2027, involving allegations made by four women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

