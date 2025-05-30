Left Menu

Unveiling Caste: A Global Story of Resistance and Justice

Suraj Milind Yengde's book, "Caste: A Global Story," spans 10 years of research across 15 countries to examine the global interplay of caste and race. It highlights the Dalit experience, colonial impacts, and connections to movements like Black Lives Matter, advocating for a cosmopolitan Dalit universalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:59 IST
Unveiling Caste: A Global Story of Resistance and Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering new release, author and scholar Suraj Milind Yengde explores the pervasive impact of caste and race through his book, "Caste: A Global Story." Drawing from a decade's worth of research across 15 countries, Yengde offers a comparative exploration from ancient times to the present, with a focus on the Dalit experience across continents.

The book delves into the history of indentured laborers in the Caribbean and stretches to the realities of modern migrant workers in the Middle East. It addresses the role of colonialism, religion, and nationalism in maintaining caste hierarchies globally and uncovers valuable lessons from anti-caste movements in India and around the world.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen lauds the book as a significant contribution to combating global inequalities. Publishers praise the book for its comprehensive analysis and its powerful call for a cosmopolitan Dalit universalism, urging greater solidarity in the worldwide fight for equality.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025