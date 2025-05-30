Unveiling Caste: A Global Story of Resistance and Justice

In a pioneering new release, author and scholar Suraj Milind Yengde explores the pervasive impact of caste and race through his book, "Caste: A Global Story." Drawing from a decade's worth of research across 15 countries, Yengde offers a comparative exploration from ancient times to the present, with a focus on the Dalit experience across continents.

The book delves into the history of indentured laborers in the Caribbean and stretches to the realities of modern migrant workers in the Middle East. It addresses the role of colonialism, religion, and nationalism in maintaining caste hierarchies globally and uncovers valuable lessons from anti-caste movements in India and around the world.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen lauds the book as a significant contribution to combating global inequalities. Publishers praise the book for its comprehensive analysis and its powerful call for a cosmopolitan Dalit universalism, urging greater solidarity in the worldwide fight for equality.