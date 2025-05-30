Lisa: Behind the Scenes of a K-Pop Phenomenon

In an exciting announcement at Los Angeles, Sony Music Vision revealed a new documentary spotlighting K-pop sensation Lisa's solo career. The film, directed by Sue Kim, promises to offer fans a fresh perspective on Lisa's life and artistic vision, confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

This documentary aims to give audiences a rare insight into Lisa's journey as she advances beyond her Blackpink fame. Director Sue Kim expressed her intent to unveil the 'off-stage' Lisa, a grounded and relatable figure despite her global superstar image.

The documentary is set to cover significant milestones in Lisa's career, such as the success of her hit debut album 'Alter Ego.' Additionally, it will feature her performances at renowned platforms like Coachella and her role in the third season of 'The White Lotus.' Produced by LLOUD CO, RCA Records, Tremolo Productions, and presented by Sony Music Vision, the project enlists acclaimed producers Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers.

