Left Menu

Enhancing Security Protocols at Tirumala: A Divine Safeguard Initiative

Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta emphasizes the need for a strengthened security setup at Tirumala, given its global significance. The review includes introducing standard operating procedures for various security agencies and enhancing technology-driven measures with defense agency collaboration to safeguard the revered temple site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:15 IST
Enhancing Security Protocols at Tirumala: A Divine Safeguard Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta has called for a comprehensive security overhaul at the globally revered Tirumala temple site. Recognizing its susceptibility to threats due to its worldwide significance, he highlighted the necessity for a robust security framework, effective immediately.

In a detailed assessment of the Lord Venkateswara temple's security, managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Gupta proposed implementing a standard operating procedure for each security force. These include the Andhra Pradesh Special Police, disaster management teams, and civil police, among others, ensuring streamlined operations.

Further, the DGP advocated for a collaborative effort with defense agencies to integrate modern equipment and cybersecurity measures, enhancing the temple's defense strategy. TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao supported this initiative, underlining the importance of coordinated security management.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025