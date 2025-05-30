Enhancing Security Protocols at Tirumala: A Divine Safeguard Initiative

Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta has called for a comprehensive security overhaul at the globally revered Tirumala temple site. Recognizing its susceptibility to threats due to its worldwide significance, he highlighted the necessity for a robust security framework, effective immediately.

In a detailed assessment of the Lord Venkateswara temple's security, managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Gupta proposed implementing a standard operating procedure for each security force. These include the Andhra Pradesh Special Police, disaster management teams, and civil police, among others, ensuring streamlined operations.

Further, the DGP advocated for a collaborative effort with defense agencies to integrate modern equipment and cybersecurity measures, enhancing the temple's defense strategy. TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao supported this initiative, underlining the importance of coordinated security management.