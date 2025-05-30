Exploring New Grounds: Feminist Literature in India

The Sahitya Akademi's literary conference at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre became a melting pot of ideas on Friday, as esteemed writers debated the theme of 'Feminist Literature of India: New Grounds'.

Odia writer Pratibha Ray led a distinguished panel including Anuja Chandramouli, Mahua Maji, and Thamizhachi Thangapandian. Thangapandian emphasized regional feminism, focusing on caste issues unique to India, unlike Western feminism. She highlighted Tamil language's cultural legacy as a tool for feminist expression.

Meanwhile, Anuja Chandramouli spoke about the impact of feminist literature on cultural landscapes, advocating for responsible artistic expression. The session highlighted ongoing challenges and triumphs in feminist literature as Indian writers continue to defy societal norms and provoke thought through their works.

(With inputs from agencies.)