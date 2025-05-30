Karan Johar Introduces 'The Traitors': A New Era of Reality TV
Filmmaker Karan Johar announces 'The Traitors', a reality series unveiling 20 contestants in a dramatic test of trust and betrayal. The show promises authentic drama, contrasting conventional reality TV, and will feature notable celebrities. It's set to premiere on Prime Video on June 12.
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed his latest venture, a reality series titled 'The Traitors', on Friday, promising a fresh and authentic experience for viewers. The show's announcement came with the unveiling of 20 contestants ready to engage in this dramatic experiment of trust and betrayal.
Johar brings his experience from judging other reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent' to this venture as a host. Adapted from internationally acclaimed versions, the show promises an engaging and immersive experience for its audience. It's a collaboration with All3Media International and is produced by BBC Studios India Productions.
'The Traitors' will feature a diverse cast including celebrities like Anshula Kapoor and Raftaar, and promises raw and genuine interactions without the usual inauthentic dramatics. The Prime Video premiere is set for June 12, marking a significant addition to the reality TV landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India, the Land of Buddha: A Call for Global Trust and Peace
Piped Natural Gas Supply: A Flame of Trust Ignites in Rural Delhi
Jaishankar Reiterates Kashmir as Bilateral Issue Amid Mistrust with Pakistan
‘Healthy Distrust’ identified as key digital competency for navigating AI systems
Microsoft's Bold Move: Office Suite Without Teams Offered in Antitrust Deal