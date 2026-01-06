Lexar Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation and Trust in Technology

As Lexar commemorates its 30th anniversary, the company showcases a legacy of innovation, engineering excellence, and reliable performance in memory solutions. Since 1996, Lexar has transitioned from being a pioneer in memory card standards to shaping the workflows of creators, professionals, and smart devices globally.

Building its reputation on professionalism, innovation, and service, Lexar continues to push boundaries in memory technology—evidenced by its latest storage solutions, including the Lexar Professional DIAMOND CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card and other flagship products displayed at CES 2026.

Emphasizing AI advancements, Lexar introduces the AI Storage Core, targeting the next generation of devices with AI-grade storage products. This forward-thinking approach, alongside a partnership with the Argentina National Football Team, underscores Lexar's dedication to innovation and its commitment to the global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)