Haryana Park to Honor Lord Parshuram's Legacy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that a major park in the state will be named after Lord Parshuram. The announcement was made during a celebration of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary. Lord Parshuram is revered as a warrior, scholar, and social reformer, inspiring righteousness and balanced societal progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural announcement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that a prominent park in the state will be named in honor of Lord Parshuram. This decision was disclosed at a state-level event marking Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary in Pahrawar village, Rohtak.

Addressing the gathering, Saini praised Lord Parshuram as a formidable warrior, a Vedic scholar, and an influential social reformer who wielded arms to combat injustice and preserve righteousness. This exemplifies the life lessons of balancing knowledge with strength for societal advancement, he emphasized.

Additionally commemorating the martyrdom day of Sikh Guru Arjan Dev, Saini urged citizens to draw inspiration from these spiritual leaders as the state aims for progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He encouraged contributions towards India's global leadership through initiatives like Developed India and Digital India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

