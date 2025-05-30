Haryana Park to Honor Lord Parshuram's Legacy

In a significant cultural announcement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that a prominent park in the state will be named in honor of Lord Parshuram. This decision was disclosed at a state-level event marking Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary in Pahrawar village, Rohtak.

Addressing the gathering, Saini praised Lord Parshuram as a formidable warrior, a Vedic scholar, and an influential social reformer who wielded arms to combat injustice and preserve righteousness. This exemplifies the life lessons of balancing knowledge with strength for societal advancement, he emphasized.

Additionally commemorating the martyrdom day of Sikh Guru Arjan Dev, Saini urged citizens to draw inspiration from these spiritual leaders as the state aims for progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He encouraged contributions towards India's global leadership through initiatives like Developed India and Digital India.

