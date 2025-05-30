Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: The Multi-Tasking Maestro of World Soccer

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is set for a busy Champions League final, a key moment in his 14-year career in global soccer. As PSG's president, his goal is to see the team triumph over Inter Milan in Munich.

Beyond PSG, Al-Khelaïfi is chairman of the European Club Association, steering 700 clubs in shaping Champions League strategies. He also leads beIN Media Group, holding exclusive rights in major regions. His influence extends to padel, with hopes to make it an Olympic sport.

Al-Khelaïfi's roles raise conflict of interest concerns. Despite investigations by French authorities and questions from UEFA peers, he is lauded for his strategic leadership and could vie for future FIFA presidency.