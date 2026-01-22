Remembering Ilyas Pasha: A Legendary Defender of Indian Football

Ilyas Pasha, a prominent figure in Indian football and a former defender for both India and East Bengal, passed away after a prolonged illness. His enduring legacy is celebrated by his family, fellow players, and the broader football community.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) expressed heartfelt condolences over Pasha's demise, recognizing his pivotal role in Indian football history. Known for his resilience and astute game reading as a defender, Pasha was a key player in Karnataka and the national team, renowned for his impeccable timing and discipline.

Pasha's career trajectory saw him shine domestically and internationally. After his beginnings with Vinayaka Football Club, he gained prominence with Indian Telephone Industries and later moved to Mohammedan Sporting. His defining years were with East Bengal, where he won numerous titles and left an indelible mark on the club's rich history. Pasha's remarkable contributions were underscored by a Lifetime Achievement Award from East Bengal in 2012.