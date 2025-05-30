A Sacred Journey: Buddha's Relics Unify 15 Million in Vietnam

The month-long exposition of Lord Buddha's holy relics concluded in Vietnam, drawing over 15 million devotees across nine cities, as stated by officials. The sacred relics, originating from Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath, arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 via an Indian Air Force aircraft, coinciding with the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations.

Initially planned to end on May 21, the exposition was extended until June 2 following a request from the Vietnamese Government, due to the growing spiritual fervor and public adoration. The Ministry of Culture noted the overwhelming response to the relics, marking their return to India on June 2.

Escorted by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, the relics will be ceremoniously welcomed in Delhi. They will be publicly displayed at the National Museum before continuing to Sarnath, marking the end of a historic international pilgrimage. This event reinforced Buddha's enduring message of peace and compassion worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)