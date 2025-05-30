Unleashing India's Soft Power: The Rise of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology

The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) has been established in Mumbai, marking a significant step forward for India's cultural and creative sectors, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Positioned as the creative counterpart to the IITs and IIMs, IICT aims to institutionalise and harness the country's rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the CII Summit, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry, highlighted India's evolution into a global soft power. He attributed this to the nation's rich cultural expressions and ancient legacies like the Natya Shastra and the Vedas. Jaju emphasized India's potential to become a creative superpower, urging for unity and innovation in the industry.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat noted the growth in India's tourism sector, driven by a post-COVID paradigm shift towards experiential travel. With infrastructure developments, India aims to reach a 10 per cent GDP contribution from tourism by 2030. Puneet Chhatwal added that investing in tourism could significantly boost employment and foreign exchange earnings.

