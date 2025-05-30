Left Menu

Unleashing India's Soft Power: The Rise of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology

The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) in Mumbai establishes a new era for India's cultural and creative sectors. Meant as a creative counterpart to IITs and IIMs, it aims to harness India's diverse cultural strengths. Officials highlighted tourism growth and emphasized the country's potential as a creative superpower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:57 IST
Unleashing India's Soft Power: The Rise of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) has been established in Mumbai, marking a significant step forward for India's cultural and creative sectors, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Positioned as the creative counterpart to the IITs and IIMs, IICT aims to institutionalise and harness the country's rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the CII Summit, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry, highlighted India's evolution into a global soft power. He attributed this to the nation's rich cultural expressions and ancient legacies like the Natya Shastra and the Vedas. Jaju emphasized India's potential to become a creative superpower, urging for unity and innovation in the industry.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat noted the growth in India's tourism sector, driven by a post-COVID paradigm shift towards experiential travel. With infrastructure developments, India aims to reach a 10 per cent GDP contribution from tourism by 2030. Puneet Chhatwal added that investing in tourism could significantly boost employment and foreign exchange earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025