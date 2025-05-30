Left Menu

A Mother's Pursuit for Justice: Quest for Death Penalty in Uttarakhand Murder Case

Soni Devi, mother of murdered Ankita Bhandari, vows to fight for the death penalty for her daughter's killers. A district court sentenced the perpetrators to life imprisonment, but Devi insists on a harsher punishment. The family plans to challenge the verdict in a higher court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:26 IST
In a quest for justice, Soni Devi, the mother of Ankita Bhandari, vows to fight for the death penalty for the three men convicted of her daughter's murder. The tragic event, which unfolded in Uttarakhand in 2022, has left a family yearning for a sense of closure.

Recently, a district court issued a verdict sentencing resort operator Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices to rigorous life imprisonment. While this decision offers a degree of solace, Devi remains unsatisfied, believing only the death penalty can serve justice for Ankita and deter potential offenders.

The legal battle is far from over, as Ankita's family plans to challenge the court's decision, seeking a harsher sentence. Their journey continues with a collective resolve to hold those responsible fully accountable, regardless of political connections or potential influences involved in the case.

