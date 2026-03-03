Violent Attack in Nanguneri Sparks Outcry, Demands for Justice

In Nanguneri, a brutal attack by a nine-member gang resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a migrant worker from Odisha, while five others sustained injuries, police reported. The victims were attacked with sickles and other weapons at a local tea shop.

The incident, which occurred on Monday night, led to widespread public unrest. Locals staged protests, demanding the arrest of the culprits. Top police officials, including the district Superintendent of Police, met with agitators to address their concerns, as the community warned of an election boycott if justice is not served.

The political fallout has been swift, with the Opposition AIADMK condemning the ruling DMK government for what they termed a 'major crime.' Actor-politician Vijay's TVK party also criticized the government's safety record. Police have increased security in the area as they search for the attackers.